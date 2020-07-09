All apartments in Bremerton
Location

3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

Perfect place to call home. Ground level condo in a great community with plenty of amenities including a community pool, sauna and recreation room. The condo features views of Dyes Inlet, West Bremerton and Yacht Club. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features new flooring throughout main living areas plus a fresh coat of paint! Unit includes a storage room on the deck and in the basement of an adjoining building. Washer and dryer included. All this and a view too! Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable are paid. Reserved covered parking for one car. Convenient East Bremerton location near Highway 303, shopping and parks. No Pets.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have any available units?
3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have?
Some of 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast offers parking.
Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast has a pool.
Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
