3360 Narrows View Lane Northeast

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool sauna

Perfect place to call home. Ground level condo in a great community with plenty of amenities including a community pool, sauna and recreation room. The condo features views of Dyes Inlet, West Bremerton and Yacht Club. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features new flooring throughout main living areas plus a fresh coat of paint! Unit includes a storage room on the deck and in the basement of an adjoining building. Washer and dryer included. All this and a view too! Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable are paid. Reserved covered parking for one car. Convenient East Bremerton location near Highway 303, shopping and parks. No Pets.



