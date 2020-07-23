Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

3250 Wright Avenue Available 09/01/20 Updated East Bremerton 4 Bedroom Rambler! - Updated East Bremerton rambler with Olympic Mountain view! 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Extra large master bedroom with sliding door to front deck! Extra large living room with natural gas stove. Updated kitchen open to dining area. Half bath with stackable washer/dryer. Completely fenced backyard with playhouse/extra storage. Detached 3-car garage with carport and extra off-street parking spaces. Pet friendly with approval and additional security deposit. Tenant liability insurance required. Oil Heat. Yard service included in rent. Available early September. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



