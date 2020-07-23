All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
3250 Wright Avenue
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

3250 Wright Avenue

3250 Wright Avenue · No Longer Available
Bremerton
Apartments with Gyms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3250 Wright Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3250 Wright Avenue Available 09/01/20 Updated East Bremerton 4 Bedroom Rambler! - Updated East Bremerton rambler with Olympic Mountain view! 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Extra large master bedroom with sliding door to front deck! Extra large living room with natural gas stove. Updated kitchen open to dining area. Half bath with stackable washer/dryer. Completely fenced backyard with playhouse/extra storage. Detached 3-car garage with carport and extra off-street parking spaces. Pet friendly with approval and additional security deposit. Tenant liability insurance required. Oil Heat. Yard service included in rent. Available early September. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE4453715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Wright Avenue have any available units?
3250 Wright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3250 Wright Avenue have?
Some of 3250 Wright Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Wright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Wright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Wright Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 Wright Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3250 Wright Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Wright Avenue offers parking.
Does 3250 Wright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 Wright Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Wright Avenue have a pool?
No, 3250 Wright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Wright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3250 Wright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Wright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Wright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Wright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Wright Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
