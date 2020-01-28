All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1919 5th Street

1919 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1919 5th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charm and Character Galore! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Check out this 1929 charming craftsman with beautiful hardwood floors, large windows and skylights. One bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms located upstairs with nice views of Bremerton! Plus, it includes a 2 car detached garage! The fully fenced back yard is the perfect place for a BBQ or entertaining during the summer. This listing will not last long, call Paramount Property Management today to schedule your private showing or to find out more information!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

(RLNE2582229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 5th Street have any available units?
1919 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1919 5th Street have?
Some of 1919 5th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1919 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1919 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1919 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1919 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1919 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1919 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1919 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
