Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1536 Bloomington - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with carport. 1536 Bloomington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312. Rent: $1150.00 Deposit: $1100.00, Rare duplex with carport, washer and dryer in unit, lots of storage, new carpet and freshly painted. Water and sewer included in rent. Pet negotiable. Available June 1. Directions: Callow Drive, right onto 15th, left onto Bloomington, house on right. Ask for Melanie. Park Shore Property Management 360-871-2332 ext 217



(RLNE5083997)