1530 7th Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:26 PM

1530 7th Street

1530 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 7th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Close to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Olympic College this charming two bedroom, one bath home has fresh paint and new carpeting. Home also has a downstairs bonus area. This home combines “older” home charm with modern convenient appliances. Washer and dryer hookups and utility sink downstairs. Home also has a lovely back deck for entertaining. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

