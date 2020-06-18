1530 7th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet

Close to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Olympic College this charming two bedroom, one bath home has fresh paint and new carpeting. Home also has a downstairs bonus area. This home combines “older” home charm with modern convenient appliances. Washer and dryer hookups and utility sink downstairs. Home also has a lovely back deck for entertaining. This is a no pet home.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

