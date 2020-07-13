Apartment List
/
WA
/
bothell west
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bothell West apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Filbert-Winesap
805 191st Pl SW
805 191st Place Southwest, Bothell West, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2780 sqft
805 191st Pl SW - (FOR RENT) Spacious and bright, lovely 2-story home with 3-car garage. Formal living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings. Family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Damson-Logan
21107 Damson Road
21107 Damson Road, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Damson-Logan
19924 5th Avenue West
19924 5th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2670 sqft
Conveniently located 4 beds 2.75 baths plus 1 huge bonus room and 1 den. Approximately 2,670 SQFT. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Alderwood shopping district and Canyon Park.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 192nd St SE #S201
2201 192nd Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1043 sqft
2201 192nd St SE #S201 Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Spacious 2 br., 2 ba. Top floor, corner Condo with garage! - Top floor corner, spacious two bedroom and two full bath condo. Backs to greenbelt.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1
1225 Filbert Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2066 sqft
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community - Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
924 183rd Pl SE
924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1940 sqft
924 183rd Pl SE Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 196th St SE D201
2009 196th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1344 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Condo w/ private **GARAGE** Bothell - Millcreek - Fantastic Layout! 2009 196th St SE Apt D201, Bothell, WA. 98012 This wonderfully spacious & open three bed 2 bath floorplan in the desirable Tambar Condo Community.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1002 215th St SE
1002 215th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2193 sqft
1002 215th St SE Available 08/03/20 Super clean first time rental on Quiet culdesac street. Full remodel kitchen. Sport court. Huge RV Parking Space.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
208 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
8 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
7 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
City Guide for Bothell West, WA

There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!

Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bothell West, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bothell West apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBothell West 3 BedroomsBothell West Apartments with BalconyBothell West Apartments with Garage
Bothell West Apartments with GymBothell West Apartments with ParkingBothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell West Dog Friendly ApartmentsBothell West Furnished ApartmentsBothell West Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College