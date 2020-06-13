/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1367 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell West
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1 Unit Available
315 221st Place SW
315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17830 14th Ave W
17830 14th Avenue West, Larch Way, WA
Great Home For Rent - Beautiful home nestled in a private cul-de-sac in desirable Ashbury Creste neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home offers 2345 sq ft of open, spacious floorplan featuring great room-concept living.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17518 North Rd
17518 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Remodeled Bothell Rambler - 3 bed 2.5 bath Mid century Remodel Rambler (RLNE5771897)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1089 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1199 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
10 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Similar Pages
Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBothell West 3 BedroomsBothell West Apartments with Balcony
Bothell West Apartments with GarageBothell West Apartments with GymBothell West Apartments with ParkingBothell West Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA