7 193rd Plaza South East

Another fantastic listing by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This modern 4BR/3BA home features wood floors, steel faced appliances, granite countertops, walk in closets, and vaulted ceilings. Located in the well regarded North Shore School District. Assigned Schools: Forest View (K-5), Kenmore JH (7-9), Jackson HS (9-12). 45 mins in heavy traffic to Microsoft Redmond Campus and Downtown Bellevue, 25 mins in heavy traffic to Boeing. $2995 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Minimum 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late rent payment, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.