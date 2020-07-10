Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

21316 11th Pl W Available 07/24/20 Great Home For Rent - Model Home Perfection! Move-in and enjoy this rare-find Fashionably Updated Home on a cul-de-sac street in the Northshore school district. Setting conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. This Open Concept Easy-Living Floor plan boasts a newer Chefs Kitchen, Newer Windows, and newer roof. The quiet and private lush backyard retreat awaits outdoor summer fun. A rare-find home and setting and a true entertainers delight. .. step inside and fall in love!



(RLNE5823899)