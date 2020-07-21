20730 2nd Ave W

Amenities

Newer home! Upgrades! Outdoor fireplace, Stainless Appl's, Tankless H20, Hardwood floors, 5 pc mstr bath - Newer home! All the upgrades come with this gem of a home. Stainless Steel appliances, Double oven, Hardwood floors, Granite counter, Dining room with Gas fireplace! Kitchen opens to living room for that open great room to entertain guests! Enjoy the outdoors with a gas fireplace on your back deck! Tankless Hot Water Heater! 2 car garage. 4 bdrms (including Master) on top floor and 1 bedroom with attached bathroom on main level. Excellent location on the border line of Bothell and Lynnwood. Minutes to parks, restaurants and shopping. At intersection of I-5 and 405 highways for accessibility to Bellevue or Seattle.



Lease Terms:



1 year lease. Security/Damage Deposit of $2850. $48 application fee per person living in home. Tenant agrees to pay rent, deposits, fees online during entire tenancy. No checks accepted. No pets. No smokers. Renters Insurance is required. Non smoking property. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.



No Pets Allowed



