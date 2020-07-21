All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

20730 2nd Ave W

20730 2nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20730 2nd Avenue West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer home! Upgrades! Outdoor fireplace, Stainless Appl's, Tankless H20, Hardwood floors, 5 pc mstr bath - Newer home! All the upgrades come with this gem of a home. Stainless Steel appliances, Double oven, Hardwood floors, Granite counter, Dining room with Gas fireplace! Kitchen opens to living room for that open great room to entertain guests! Enjoy the outdoors with a gas fireplace on your back deck! Tankless Hot Water Heater! 2 car garage. 4 bdrms (including Master) on top floor and 1 bedroom with attached bathroom on main level. Excellent location on the border line of Bothell and Lynnwood. Minutes to parks, restaurants and shopping. At intersection of I-5 and 405 highways for accessibility to Bellevue or Seattle.

Lease Terms:

1 year lease. Security/Damage Deposit of $2850. $48 application fee per person living in home. Tenant agrees to pay rent, deposits, fees online during entire tenancy. No checks accepted. No pets. No smokers. Renters Insurance is required. Non smoking property. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20730 2nd Ave W have any available units?
20730 2nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20730 2nd Ave W have?
Some of 20730 2nd Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20730 2nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
20730 2nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20730 2nd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 20730 2nd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 20730 2nd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 20730 2nd Ave W offers parking.
Does 20730 2nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20730 2nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20730 2nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 20730 2nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 20730 2nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 20730 2nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 20730 2nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20730 2nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20730 2nd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20730 2nd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
