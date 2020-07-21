All apartments in Bothell West
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
19401 7th Ave SE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

19401 7th Ave SE

19401 7th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19401 7th Avenue Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, semi-furnished, single-family house in the serene neighborhood of Bothell West in Bothell, WA.

The spacious interior features polished hardwood floors, the living room has a sofa, bar stools, TV, and a fireplace. It also has an additional room for office or study. Its master bedroom has a Queen bedroom set. The bright and lovely kitchen with an island is complete with a glossy granite countertop, ample cabinet storage, and package appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, garbage disposal, trash compactor, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Cozy and airy, the bedrooms with ceiling fans are relaxing spaces to sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with glass walls in a dark metal frame, a corner bathtub, dual sink vanity cabinets surmounted by large mirrors, and a pedestal sink.

The exterior has a fenced front yard that can be used for outdoor activities with friends and family members. The tenant must take care of the yard. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with forced-air heating and double pane/storm windows. A 2-car, 452 sq. ft., attached garage is included. Pets are not allowed but still negotiable. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.7 mile
105 Hardeson Road Bothell - 0.7 mile
435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.7 miles
120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19401 7th Ave SE have any available units?
19401 7th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 19401 7th Ave SE have?
Some of 19401 7th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19401 7th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
19401 7th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 7th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 19401 7th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 19401 7th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 19401 7th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 19401 7th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19401 7th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 7th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 19401 7th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 19401 7th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 19401 7th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 7th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19401 7th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19401 7th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19401 7th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
