19401 7th Ave SE

Lovely, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, semi-furnished, single-family house in the serene neighborhood of Bothell West in Bothell, WA.



The spacious interior features polished hardwood floors, the living room has a sofa, bar stools, TV, and a fireplace. It also has an additional room for office or study. Its master bedroom has a Queen bedroom set. The bright and lovely kitchen with an island is complete with a glossy granite countertop, ample cabinet storage, and package appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, garbage disposal, trash compactor, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Cozy and airy, the bedrooms with ceiling fans are relaxing spaces to sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with glass walls in a dark metal frame, a corner bathtub, dual sink vanity cabinets surmounted by large mirrors, and a pedestal sink.



The exterior has a fenced front yard that can be used for outdoor activities with friends and family members. The tenant must take care of the yard. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with forced-air heating and double pane/storm windows. A 2-car, 452 sq. ft., attached garage is included. Pets are not allowed but still negotiable. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.7 mile

105 Hardeson Road Bothell - 0.7 mile

435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.7 miles

120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 1.3 miles



