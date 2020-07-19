1623 241st St SW

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fefa6d60e8 ----

This Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home is Perfect for you. This home features a main floor bedroom/den and a full bath. This home also features custom shelving throughout the entire home as well as Custom Cabinetry. The Large family room opens up to the beautiful Kitchen with huge island and granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, a gas range and a spacious pantry. Upstairs you\'ll find a nice size Media room that can also double as a guest room. Media room features built in surround sound and black out shades, perfect for movie nights or simply relaxing. The spacious bedrooms all feature custom shelving in the closets. The master bedroom with vaulted ceilings includes a 5 piece master bath with granite counters, a large walk in closet with custom shelving, a luxurious bathtub and shower. A must see home!!! Please contact leasing agent Lori Karhu (425) 269-7303.



SQ FT: 2,381



YEAR BUILT: 2012



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Lockwood Place



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lockwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter?s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,300.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



nformation deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.