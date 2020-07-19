All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated March 19 2019

1623 241st St SW

1623 241st St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1623 241st St SW, Bothell West, WA 98021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fefa6d60e8 ----
This Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home is Perfect for you. This home features a main floor bedroom/den and a full bath. This home also features custom shelving throughout the entire home as well as Custom Cabinetry. The Large family room opens up to the beautiful Kitchen with huge island and granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, a gas range and a spacious pantry. Upstairs you\'ll find a nice size Media room that can also double as a guest room. Media room features built in surround sound and black out shades, perfect for movie nights or simply relaxing. The spacious bedrooms all feature custom shelving in the closets. The master bedroom with vaulted ceilings includes a 5 piece master bath with granite counters, a large walk in closet with custom shelving, a luxurious bathtub and shower. A must see home!!! Please contact leasing agent Lori Karhu (425) 269-7303.

SQ FT: 2,381

YEAR BUILT: 2012

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Lockwood Place

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lockwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter?s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,300.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

nformation deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

