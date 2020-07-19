1623 241st St SW

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fefa6d60e8 ----
This Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home is Perfect for you. This home features a main floor bedroom/den and a full bath. This home also features custom shelving throughout the entire home as well as Custom Cabinetry. The Large family room opens up to the beautiful Kitchen with huge island and granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, a gas range and a spacious pantry. Upstairs you\'ll find a nice size Media room that can also double as a guest room. Media room features built in surround sound and black out shades, perfect for movie nights or simply relaxing. The spacious bedrooms all feature custom shelving in the closets. The master bedroom with vaulted ceilings includes a 5 piece master bath with granite counters, a large walk in closet with custom shelving, a luxurious bathtub and shower. A must see home!!! Please contact leasing agent Lori Karhu (425) 269-7303.
SQ FT: 2,381
YEAR BUILT: 2012
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Lockwood Place
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lockwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter?s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,300.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350.00
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
nformation deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.