112 194th Street SW.

Great Commuter Location Beautiful Large Bothell Home 4 Bed/2.5 Bath 3 Car Garage



Enter this beautiful home to soaring cathedral ceilings that create a light airy feeling. The large sunken living room has an oversized window that floods the room with an abundance of light. The formal dining room just off the kitchen is entertainment sized for those holiday gatherings plus the kitchen has a roomy dining space for everyday meals. You will love the spacious kitchen with its beautiful oak cabinets, double ovens and large center island with gas cooktop. The patio door leads straight out to a covered patio area that extends your living space. The family room has a cozy gas fireplace creating a wonderful warm ambience on chilly evenings. There is a pretty powder room just off the kitchen. The main floor also has a good sized guest room/den/office just off the kitchen. The utility room has plenty of space for laundry chores with a full sized stacking washer/dryer and work center including a sink and storage cabinets. . The open staircase leads to the generously sized bedrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed with ease. The master bath boasts double sinks, a large soaking tub and shower. All bedrooms are generously sized with good closet space. The 3 car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and other storage. Shopping and entertainment options abound just minutes away to Canyon Park, Thrashers Corner, Alderwood Mall. Great commuter location - conveniently located close to I-405, I-5, 527.



Terms: 1st month rent of $2700, refundable security deposit $2700, pets considered on a case by case basis with additional security, no smoking. Non-refundable application fee is $40 per person, application available at wpmsouth.com.



For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



