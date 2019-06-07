All apartments in Bothell East
3928 222nd Place Southeast

3928 222nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3928 222nd Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-car garage Bothell home. This large home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The lower level features: 2-story foyer, bedroom, ¾ bath, formal dining room, family room, dining area and kitchen with granite & SS appliances. Upper level features: large open area at the top of the stairs, master bedroom, 5-piece master bath, 3 additional bedrooms and laundry room. The backyard is fully fenced. This home is part of the Northshore school district. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 6/10/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have any available units?
3928 222nd Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have?
Some of 3928 222nd Place Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 222nd Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3928 222nd Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 222nd Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 222nd Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3928 222nd Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 222nd Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 3928 222nd Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3928 222nd Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 222nd Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 222nd Place Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 222nd Place Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
