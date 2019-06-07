3928 222nd Place Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-car garage Bothell home. This large home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The lower level features: 2-story foyer, bedroom, ¾ bath, formal dining room, family room, dining area and kitchen with granite & SS appliances. Upper level features: large open area at the top of the stairs, master bedroom, 5-piece master bath, 3 additional bedrooms and laundry room. The backyard is fully fenced. This home is part of the Northshore school district. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 6/10/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.