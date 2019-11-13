All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 22223 44th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
22223 44th Dr SE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

22223 44th Dr SE

22223 44th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22223 44th Dr SE, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2017 Quadrant home in Canyon Park is an eye opener with a great location and many amenities. It has easy access to I-405 via 228th, plus it is close to shopping, restaurants, shops, schools, and parks. What more could you ask for?!!

The modern, open floor plan is easy on entertaining and for keeping the family engaged. The finishes and fixtures are all top quality and reflect a stunning elegance. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs is accessible for elderly or handicapped living.

The kitchen is a chef's delight. The large, open feel, along with an island and plenty of counterspace, makes meal prep a breeze. The island features pendant lighting, and is a great place to sit at the breakfast bar and visit. The gas range has a modern hood while the microwave is built in above the electric oven. Other stainless appliances include fridge with water/ice, dishwasher, and disposal.

Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, one of which is the master. The master suite includes walk-in closet plus a 5-piece master featuring a jetted tub, all-glass shower, and double sinks. The other two bedrooms are served by a full bath. A linen closet and laundry room complete the upstairs.

Other amenities include:

> Washer/dryer included
> 2-car garage w/ automatic openers
> On-demand water heater
> Gas, forcedair furnace w/ electronic, setback thermostat
> Fenced yard
> Vinyl windows
> Patio great for BBQing & entertaining

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,500 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Subject to HOA rules & regulations. No smoking inside. Sorry, no pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 fee with signed holding agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you with fee being credited/converted towards deposit. This beautiful home will not last long.

Keywords: North Creek, Turner Corner, Thrasher's Corner, Brightwater Park, Costco, Woodinville, Bothell, Brier, Alderwood, Kenmore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22223 44th Dr SE have any available units?
22223 44th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 22223 44th Dr SE have?
Some of 22223 44th Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22223 44th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
22223 44th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22223 44th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 22223 44th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 22223 44th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 22223 44th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 22223 44th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22223 44th Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22223 44th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 22223 44th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 22223 44th Dr SE have accessible units?
Yes, 22223 44th Dr SE has accessible units.
Does 22223 44th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22223 44th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22223 44th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22223 44th Dr SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WAMill Creek, WAKenmore, WA
North Lynnwood, WALake Stickney, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WANewcastle, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College