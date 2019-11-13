22223 44th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This 2017 Quadrant home in Canyon Park is an eye opener with a great location and many amenities. It has easy access to I-405 via 228th, plus it is close to shopping, restaurants, shops, schools, and parks. What more could you ask for?!!



The modern, open floor plan is easy on entertaining and for keeping the family engaged. The finishes and fixtures are all top quality and reflect a stunning elegance. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs is accessible for elderly or handicapped living.



The kitchen is a chef's delight. The large, open feel, along with an island and plenty of counterspace, makes meal prep a breeze. The island features pendant lighting, and is a great place to sit at the breakfast bar and visit. The gas range has a modern hood while the microwave is built in above the electric oven. Other stainless appliances include fridge with water/ice, dishwasher, and disposal.



Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, one of which is the master. The master suite includes walk-in closet plus a 5-piece master featuring a jetted tub, all-glass shower, and double sinks. The other two bedrooms are served by a full bath. A linen closet and laundry room complete the upstairs.



Other amenities include:



> Washer/dryer included

> 2-car garage w/ automatic openers

> On-demand water heater

> Gas, forcedair furnace w/ electronic, setback thermostat

> Fenced yard

> Vinyl windows

> Patio great for BBQing & entertaining



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,500 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Subject to HOA rules & regulations. No smoking inside. Sorry, no pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 fee with signed holding agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you with fee being credited/converted towards deposit. This beautiful home will not last long.



Keywords: North Creek, Turner Corner, Thrasher's Corner, Brightwater Park, Costco, Woodinville, Bothell, Brier, Alderwood, Kenmore