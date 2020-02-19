20402 Bothell Everett Highwa

Amenities

Full amenties and beautifully decorated. Cozy warm with a tree park view to enjoy on the patio with a bbq grilled dinner.This property is CHBO complete, meaning all you need is clothes and you! The pool and gym are very close.Extremely centalized location to many destinations and Seattle/Bellvue. Commuting distance to Everett Boeing,all universities in the greater Seattle area, Woodinville wine country, North Creek Trail, Bellevue among much more. Convenient shopping and entertainment close to Mill Creek and Alderwood Mall. Amenities include beautiful pool, gym, and well appointed condo. Ready for corporate stay or emergency housing. Call and make an appointment.