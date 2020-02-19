All apartments in Bothell East
20402 Bothell Everett Highwa

20402 Bothell-Everett Highway · No Longer Available
Location

20402 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Full amenties and beautifully decorated. Cozy warm with a tree park view to enjoy on the patio with a bbq grilled dinner.This property is CHBO complete, meaning all you need is clothes and you! The pool and gym are very close.Extremely centalized location to many destinations and Seattle/Bellvue. Commuting distance to Everett Boeing,all universities in the greater Seattle area, Woodinville wine country, North Creek Trail, Bellevue among much more. Convenient shopping and entertainment close to Mill Creek and Alderwood Mall. Amenities include beautiful pool, gym, and well appointed condo. Ready for corporate stay or emergency housing. Call and make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have any available units?
20402 Bothell Everett Highwa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have?
Some of 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa currently offering any rent specials?
20402 Bothell Everett Highwa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa pet-friendly?
No, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa offer parking?
No, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa does not offer parking.
Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have a pool?
Yes, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa has a pool.
Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have accessible units?
No, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa does not have accessible units.
Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have units with dishwashers?
No, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa have units with air conditioning?
No, 20402 Bothell Everett Highwa does not have units with air conditioning.
