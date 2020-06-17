All apartments in Bellingham
Bellingham, WA
211 Unity
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

211 Unity

211 Unity Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Lettered Streets

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Unity · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries. Washer and dryer in unit. Gas heating. Off street driveway parking. 1 cat or dog negotiable with prior approval and additional fees. Students Welcome!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

(RLNE5587794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Unity have any available units?
211 Unity has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 211 Unity currently offering any rent specials?
211 Unity isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Unity pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Unity is pet friendly.
Does 211 Unity offer parking?
Yes, 211 Unity does offer parking.
Does 211 Unity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Unity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Unity have a pool?
No, 211 Unity does not have a pool.
Does 211 Unity have accessible units?
No, 211 Unity does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Unity have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Unity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Unity have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Unity does not have units with air conditioning.
