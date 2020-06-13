Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA

Finding an apartment in Bellingham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2731 Madrona St.
2731 Madrona Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
2514 Eldridge Ave.
2514 Eldridge Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1416 sqft
2514 Eldridge Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lettered Streets
1 Unit Available
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 Available 07/01/20 500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
1530 Valhalla St
1530 Valhalla Street, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2128 sqft
1530 Valhalla St Available 07/15/20 Great location! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2,128 sqft Home on a large cul-de-sac - Great location! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2,128 sqft Home on a large cul-de-sac near Barkley Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
3339 Northwest Ave. #5
3339 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
Large studio sized one bedroom with bonus storage closet Garden walk up apartment complex. Month to month lease offered. Pets less than 25 lbs with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Water, sewer and garbage included. Secure on-site laundry facility.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Bellingham

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Yew St Rd.
2300 Yew Street Road, Whatcom County, WA
9 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
9 Bedroom with 2 living rooms- Available NOW! - $2500 per month until August 2020. Option to renew at $3995 per month.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54 Morning Glory Dr.
54 Morning Glory Drive, Sudden Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
54 Morning Glory Dr. Available 07/07/20 SUDDEN VALLEY - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath two story home (approx. 1250 Sq. Ft.). All appliances including W/D. Master is on the ground floor. Property features propane forced air heat, propane fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1840 Emerald Lake Way
1840 Emerald Lake Way, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
963 sqft
1840 Emerald Lake Way Available 07/15/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Home Near Toad Lake - 1840 Emerald Lake Way - Available Mid-July - 3 Bedroom 1 bath, 936 square foot home near Toad Lake.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Glenning Street
1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2700 sqft
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit. This unit features an eat- in kitchen, claw foot tub, and new flooring currently being installed.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bellingham, WA

Finding an apartment in Bellingham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

