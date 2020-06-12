36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lettered Streets
1 Unit Available
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
1205 E McLeod
1205 East Mcleod Road, Bellingham, WA
New Construction and Rare Find tucked into the trees! - Don't miss out on this rare find in the heart of Bellingham. New construction 3 level home with ADU on the bottom floor.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornwall Park
1 Unit Available
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2731 Madrona St.
2731 Madrona Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
York
1 Unit Available
1336 Franklin St
1336 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
3329 Northwest Ave
3329 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, WA
3329 Northwest Ave Available 06/15/20 3329 Northwest Ave - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on bus line and near Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
York
1 Unit Available
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Samish Hill
1 Unit Available
917 36th St
917 36th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
312 E. PINE ST.
312 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
312 E. PINE ST.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
York
1 Unit Available
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
1513 Wilson
1513 Wilson Avenue, Bellingham, WA
1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2235 W Xenia
2235 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
2235 W Xenia Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Duplex - Do not miss this spacious townhouse duplex in the Roosevelt area. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & a 1/2 bath Duplex includes gas heat and washer and dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2236 Woburn
2236 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA
2236 Woburn Available 07/16/20 Unique 4BD/1BA House in The Roosevelt Neighborhood - This unique 4 bedroom/1 bathroom home in the Roosevelt Neighborhood features both carpet and wood floors, gas heating and a washer and dryer! There is yard space and

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4007 Glengary Rd.
4007 Glengary Road, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
4007 Glengary Rd. Available 08/18/20 Relax in this Beautiful 3BD/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Alabama Hill
1 Unit Available
2212 Michigan Street - 2
2212 Michigan St, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1211 sqft
*** Student applicants OK for this unit, however, we are unable to hold this unit until Fall quarter. Please see our video tour for this unit here: https://youtu.be/-fk-kwS81fw 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse style unit with garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Puget
1 Unit Available
1503 Lincoln St #102
1503 Lincoln Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in triplex with attached 2 car garage. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath on top floor, main floor includes kitchen, living room, dining room and private deck access.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cornwall Park
1 Unit Available
2834 Cornwall Ave
2834 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA
Please be aware of falsified ads, please call us directly at 360.746.9613 or visit our website at www.omnileases.com * Interior pictures coming soon, please visit our virtual tour here: https://youtu.be/T9SuiiGUhhg * 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Puget
1 Unit Available
1415 Lakeway
1415 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.

