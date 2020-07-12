Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA with parking

Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
8 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
804 FIELDSTON RD.
804 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4735 sqft
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Custom Built Edgemoore Home with Breathtaking Views - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this custom built home in the Madrona Point gated community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
York
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Puget
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
808 20th Street #108
808 20th Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
819 High St. #313
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay. This unit features on site laundry, electric heat, 1 assigned covered parking space, and a cozy patio to soak in the gorgeous views Bellingham has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2635 PATTON ST.
2635 Patton Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
2635 PATTON ST. Available 08/12/20 Sunny Birchwood Corner Lot 2 Bedroom Home - Sunny corner lot Birchwood home put you close to the waterfront, parks, trails, BTC and bus line.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
680 32nd St #C304
680 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
599 sqft
680 32nd St. #C304 - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near Western Washington University and many local amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201
3104 Bill Mcdonald Parkway, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo Available NOW for 2019-2020 Lease Term - Bill McDonald Condo- Western Washington University is right up the street from this completely remodeled condo featuring a

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 Available 07/15/20 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
312 E. PINE ST.
312 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$4,080
1722 sqft
312 E. PINE ST.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
306 Pine St #102
306 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bed/1 bath in a great location! Newer 4-plex equipped with amenities for easy living. Walking distance to downtown activities, next to the interurban trail by Boulevard Park and a quick bike ride to Fairhaven and close by the bus system.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
4733 Spring Vista Way~1XRU
4733 Spring Vista Way, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1283 sqft
4733 Spring Vista Way~1XRU Available 07/20/20 4733 Spring Vista Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath solar townhome, green built in 2016.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
494 S. State Street #101
494 South State Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,245
1969 sqft
Gorgeous Bay Views! 3 bedroom 2 bath Luxury Condo W/Garage Parking for 2 - Watch sunsets from deck or balcony in this meticulously maintained single level luxury condo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
516 N. State St.
516 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
516 N. State St. - 516 N. State St. Available 08/17/20 5 Bed 1.75 Bath Home with Stunning Bay Views Near WWU Campus- 516 N. State St. - Available Mid-August - Rent Just Lowered! - 5 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 N. State #207
1001 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
606 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Keystone Condo w/ Partial Bay Views - 1001 N. State St. #207 - Available Beginning of July - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 832 square foot Keystone Condo with partial bay views.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1007 High St 103
1007 High Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
York
1252 GRANT ST.
1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
2474 sqft
1252 GRANT ST.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Silver Beach
3832 Idaho Street - A
3832 Idaho Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
825 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/kI9abN-YRKI One unit available in this duplex located in a quiet, Historic neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with cozy, natural light on a dead end street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellingham, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

