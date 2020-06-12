/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Guide Meridian
4626 Celia Way #201
4626 Celia Way, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Private Condo with Upscale Finishes - Stunning 2 bedroom Cordata Condo on Celia Way with secured entry is the very picture of modern style.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbia
2310 Park Street
2310 Park Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
847 sqft
2310 Park Street Available 07/15/20 2310 Park St - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home conveniently located near downtown Bellingham and Bellingham Bay. This home features a washer/dryer in unit, electric heat, and parking. Sorry, no smoking/pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puget
1531 LICOLN STREET
1531 Lincoln Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
742 sqft
Bright and Open 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Duplex in the Puget Neighborhood - This bright and open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor unit offers upgrades throughout at an amazing value.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyland
2801 James St
2801 James Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming Sunnyland Bungalow - Property Id: 291610 Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Sunnyland with a one-car garage. Light-filled, situated on a corner lot. Much of the original character retained. One-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
2031 Xenia St.
2031 Xenia Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
2031 Xenia St. Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex next to Whatcom Falls! July 10th 2020. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex next to Whatcom Falls! This unit is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Bellingham yet still only minutes to Downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meridian
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puget
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Dont miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring,
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cornwall Park
2620 H Street
2620 H Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1005 sqft
Adorable 2 Bed, 1 bath home in the desirable letter street neighborhood. Central location to all Bellingham has to offer. Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings and a spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Guide Meridian
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Meridian
664 Telegraph Road A301
664 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1023 sqft
Please find our video link here: https://youtu.be/CSB7krjXBEw *** If this home is for you, please apply online at www.omnileases.com so that we may follow up with you. Unfortunately, we will not be holding this unit for fall quarter.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Meridian
660 Telegraph Road #302
660 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1023 sqft
******* Please view our video tour here: https://youtu.be/gVVEs-MReoE If this is the home for you, please apply through the listing on our website, www.omnileases.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &