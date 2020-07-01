Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
Guide Meridian
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates. This unit features spectacular views, hard surface flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and plenty of natural light! Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
Sehome
819 High St. #313
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay. This unit features on site laundry, electric heat, 1 assigned covered parking space, and a cozy patio to soak in the gorgeous views Bellingham has to offer.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/Ffp5CINIXzM 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit.

