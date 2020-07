Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private ground floor 1 bedroom at the Grow Community, walking distance to the ferry - Private ground floor corner 1 bedroom flat now available in the sought after Grow community on Bainbridge Island.

Water, sewer and trash included. Pet's are welcome with approval and additional deposit. Washer/dryer unit included.

Call today to arrange a tour.



(RLNE4494869)