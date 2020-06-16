All apartments in Arlington Heights
12730 246th St NE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

12730 246th St NE

12730 246th Street Northeast · (509) 774-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12730 246th Street Northeast, Arlington Heights, WA 98223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This charming home has a rural feel but well within reach of Local Amenities and located down a private road. Single-Level home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and has been Recently Updated. The Kitchen has Gorgeous Granite Slab Counters, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances and a Large Island which has access to both Living areas, both complete with Fireplaces! All New Paint, Carpets and Appliances. Large Yard extends 75 ft from the back of the Private Deck, perfect for Entertaining Family or Guests. Never be left in the dark either, this property has an Emergency Generator that will kick on automatically in a power outage! Abundant Parking and lots of Privacy. The Water, Sewer, Garbage and Lawn Care are all included with the rent!! Also includes a storage unit available for use on the property.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,300 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to applicable utilities (Electric) Water, Sewer, Garbage,Lawn Care Included. Tenant maintains Garden Spaces.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,100 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,100 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Washer/Dryer Hookups, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extra parking, Storage unit, Wood burning Fireplace, New Carpet, New flooring, New Paint, Pellet Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12730 246th St NE have any available units?
12730 246th St NE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12730 246th St NE have?
Some of 12730 246th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12730 246th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
12730 246th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12730 246th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12730 246th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 12730 246th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 12730 246th St NE does offer parking.
Does 12730 246th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12730 246th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12730 246th St NE have a pool?
No, 12730 246th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 12730 246th St NE have accessible units?
No, 12730 246th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12730 246th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12730 246th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12730 246th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12730 246th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
