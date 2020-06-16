12730 246th St NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

This charming home has a rural feel but well within reach of Local Amenities and located down a private road. Single-Level home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and has been Recently Updated. The Kitchen has Gorgeous Granite Slab Counters, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances and a Large Island which has access to both Living areas, both complete with Fireplaces! All New Paint, Carpets and Appliances. Large Yard extends 75 ft from the back of the Private Deck, perfect for Entertaining Family or Guests. Never be left in the dark either, this property has an Emergency Generator that will kick on automatically in a power outage! Abundant Parking and lots of Privacy. The Water, Sewer, Garbage and Lawn Care are all included with the rent!! Also includes a storage unit available for use on the property.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,300 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to applicable utilities (Electric) Water, Sewer, Garbage,Lawn Care Included. Tenant maintains Garden Spaces.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,100 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,100 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Washer/Dryer Hookups, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extra parking, Storage unit, Wood burning Fireplace, New Carpet, New flooring, New Paint, Pellet Stove