3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE

Rustic Lakeside Cottage!

Enjoy this cute single occupancy, 2 bedroom cottage surrounded by nature that overlooks Ames Lake. Located in Redmond and close to Seattle, this is an ideal location for many. Rental is for the whole cottage and includes access to the private dock and lake below where you can swim, fish, canoe or just enjoy the beautiful views of nature. Rental also includes full use of the newly constructed storage shed with loft located directly behind the cottage. 2 parking spots included onsite.

No Pets Allowed



