All apartments in Ames Lake
Find more places like 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames Lake, WA
/
3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE

3227 East Ames Lake Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3227 East Ames Lake Drive Northeast, Ames Lake, WA 98053

Amenities

new construction
parking
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Available 10/10/19 Ames Lake Cottage - Property Id: 156059

Rustic Lakeside Cottage!
Enjoy this cute single occupancy, 2 bedroom cottage surrounded by nature that overlooks Ames Lake. Located in Redmond and close to Seattle, this is an ideal location for many. Rental is for the whole cottage and includes access to the private dock and lake below where you can swim, fish, canoe or just enjoy the beautiful views of nature. Rental also includes full use of the newly constructed storage shed with loft located directly behind the cottage. 2 parking spots included onsite.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156059p
Property Id 156059

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have any available units?
3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ames Lake, WA.
What amenities does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have?
Some of 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE's amenities include new construction, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames Lake.
Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE has a pool.
Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAKlahanie, WACottage Lake, WASnoqualmie, WAWoodinville, WANewcastle, WANorth Bend, WA
Monroe, WAFairwood, WAMercer Island, WASilver Firs, WAMaple Valley, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek East, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMill Creek, WATukwila, WAEastmont, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College