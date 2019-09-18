3227 E Ames Lake Dr NE

Amenities
Available 10/10/19 Ames Lake Cottage - Property Id: 156059
Rustic Lakeside Cottage!
Enjoy this cute single occupancy, 2 bedroom cottage surrounded by nature that overlooks Ames Lake. Located in Redmond and close to Seattle, this is an ideal location for many. Rental is for the whole cottage and includes access to the private dock and lake below where you can swim, fish, canoe or just enjoy the beautiful views of nature. Rental also includes full use of the newly constructed storage shed with loft located directly behind the cottage. 2 parking spots included onsite.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156059p
No Pets Allowed
