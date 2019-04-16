All apartments in Algona
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

316 Milwaukee Blvd S

316 Milwaukee Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

316 Milwaukee Boulevard South, Algona, WA 98001

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated, 4 Bed/2 Bath in Algona with Incredible Perks and Fully Fenced Wrap Around Yard. - Newly Renovated 4 bed/ 2 bath available for rent now in Algona! This home has an incredible amount of perks.

Call or text Kevin Dares with NXNW to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595

- Fully fenced Wrap around yard
- New Stainless Appliances Washer and Dryer
- Large Covered 2nd Floor Deck
- 2 Sizeable Storage Sheds
- Outdoor Entertainment Room
- Gated Parking
- Large Covered Front Porch

- Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with additional pet deposit

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Rent is $2200 per month.
One year agreement required.
Credit score of 620 or greater - lower credit scores may require an increased deposit.
Deposit $1800. First month of rent and deposit payment required at time of move in.
All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
$47.00 Application fee per applicant.
No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with North By Northwest Real
Estate.

Call or text Kevin Dares with NXNW to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE4821601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

