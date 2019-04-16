316 Milwaukee Blvd S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated, 4 Bed/2 Bath in Algona with Incredible Perks and Fully Fenced Wrap Around Yard. - Newly Renovated 4 bed/ 2 bath available for rent now in Algona! This home has an incredible amount of perks.



Call or text Kevin Dares with NXNW to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595



- Fully fenced Wrap around yard

- New Stainless Appliances Washer and Dryer

- Large Covered 2nd Floor Deck

- 2 Sizeable Storage Sheds

- Outdoor Entertainment Room

- Gated Parking

- Large Covered Front Porch



- Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with additional pet deposit



- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Rent is $2200 per month.

One year agreement required.

Credit score of 620 or greater - lower credit scores may require an increased deposit.

Deposit $1800. First month of rent and deposit payment required at time of move in.

All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

$47.00 Application fee per applicant.

No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with North By Northwest Real

Estate.



Call or text Kevin Dares with NXNW to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE4821601)