Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2109 196th St. SW

2109 196th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2109 196th Street Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This 1,600+/- sq. ft retail space is right in the heart of an established business plaza; highly visible on a prime thoroughfare. Large open floor plan. Retail space comes with two restrooms.

Rent- $2700 & Security Deposit (Deposit amount depends upon business.) Application- $50 Commercial & $20 Personal

No triple-net required. Tenants are responsible for utilities (water-sewer-garbage-electric) and upkeep inside unit (HVAC systems, phone/internet utility, etc). Landlord is responsible for condition/upkeep of grounds, and roof of unit. Water, sewer and garbage will be reimbursed to the Landlord upon receipt of invoices. Electricity and gas bills will be paid by Tenant directly to the provider.

Plenty of customer parking! Minutes from I-5 and 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

