2109 196th St. SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access

This 1,600+/- sq. ft retail space is right in the heart of an established business plaza; highly visible on a prime thoroughfare. Large open floor plan. Retail space comes with two restrooms.



Rent- $2700 & Security Deposit (Deposit amount depends upon business.) Application- $50 Commercial & $20 Personal



No triple-net required. Tenants are responsible for utilities (water-sewer-garbage-electric) and upkeep inside unit (HVAC systems, phone/internet utility, etc). Landlord is responsible for condition/upkeep of grounds, and roof of unit. Water, sewer and garbage will be reimbursed to the Landlord upon receipt of invoices. Electricity and gas bills will be paid by Tenant directly to the provider.



Plenty of customer parking! Minutes from I-5 and 405.