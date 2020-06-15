All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 20322 33rd Ave W #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
20322 33rd Ave W #B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

20322 33rd Ave W #B

20322 33rd Avenue West · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alderwood Manor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20322 33rd Avenue West, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20322 33rd Ave W #B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20322 33rd Ave W #B Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Lynnwood - Come home & unwind in this beautiful town home. This Beautiful town home offers 3 reasonably sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, as well as a .5 bath. Also includes covered 1 car garage & ample open parking.

LEASE DETAILS & REQUIREMENTS:
* Due at Lease signing - Dep + 1st full Mo. Rent, last (LMR can be paid in installments)
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Performance Deposit: $500 due w/ application (applies towards security deposit)
Term: 12 months
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (50% refundable) small dogs & cats only
Deposit: $1995 (250.00 NRF Carpet/Blind Fee/Processing Fee)
Util: Tenant pays for electric + $50 w/s/g per person per month
Qualifications: 700+ credit score, 2 years rental history, 2.5-3 X's the mo rent in income, 1 yr work history.
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577.0591 or liv@rpapm.com.

To schedule tour, please follow link below:
https://showmojo.com/l/45d62d20b8

Key Words: Lynnwood, Alderwood, Edmonds, Bothell, Everett

We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.
If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/31/2020.

(RLNE5153865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have any available units?
20322 33rd Ave W #B has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have?
Some of 20322 33rd Ave W #B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20322 33rd Ave W #B currently offering any rent specials?
20322 33rd Ave W #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20322 33rd Ave W #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 20322 33rd Ave W #B is pet friendly.
Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B offer parking?
Yes, 20322 33rd Ave W #B does offer parking.
Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20322 33rd Ave W #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have a pool?
No, 20322 33rd Ave W #B does not have a pool.
Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have accessible units?
No, 20322 33rd Ave W #B does not have accessible units.
Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 20322 33rd Ave W #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20322 33rd Ave W #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 20322 33rd Ave W #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20322 33rd Ave W #B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Alderwood Manor Apartments with BalconyAlderwood Manor Apartments with Garage
Alderwood Manor Apartments with ParkingAlderwood Manor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Alderwood Manor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity