Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20322 33rd Ave W #B Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Lynnwood - Come home & unwind in this beautiful town home. This Beautiful town home offers 3 reasonably sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, as well as a .5 bath. Also includes covered 1 car garage & ample open parking.



LEASE DETAILS & REQUIREMENTS:

* Due at Lease signing - Dep + 1st full Mo. Rent, last (LMR can be paid in installments)

Application Fee: $45 per adult

Performance Deposit: $500 due w/ application (applies towards security deposit)

Term: 12 months

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (50% refundable) small dogs & cats only

Deposit: $1995 (250.00 NRF Carpet/Blind Fee/Processing Fee)

Util: Tenant pays for electric + $50 w/s/g per person per month

Qualifications: 700+ credit score, 2 years rental history, 2.5-3 X's the mo rent in income, 1 yr work history.

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577.0591 or liv@rpapm.com.



To schedule tour, please follow link below:

https://showmojo.com/l/45d62d20b8



We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.

If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/31/2020.



(RLNE5153865)