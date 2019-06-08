All apartments in Alderton
8309 Riverside Dr.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

8309 Riverside Dr

8309 Riverside Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Riverside Drive East, Alderton, WA 98390

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ff4335068 ---- One story home for rent in Sumner. Large lot and detached garage/shop. Home includes entry, family room, dining room, kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, and one and three-quarter baths. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8309 Riverside Dr have any available units?
8309 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderton, WA.
Is 8309 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8309 Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8309 Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8309 Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 8309 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 8309 Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8309 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 8309 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Riverside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8309 Riverside Dr has units with air conditioning.

