Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA with garage

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Yorktown

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Daniels Dr
109 Daniels Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2090 sqft
109 Daniels Dr Available 08/13/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
114 Peyton Randolph Dr
114 Peyton Randolph Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1: SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY (NOV 30- 5 months) This modern 2014 built townhouse is in a planned community with shops close by. The first floor has a bedroom with a full bath, laundry room, and two car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Goodwin Neck Rd
160 Goodwin Neck Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1976 sqft
160 Goodwin Neck Rd Available 07/25/20 Updated Home on Large Lot - This delightful, updated home is on a large, private lot convenient to schools, military bases, shopping and the rich history of Yorktown.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
210 Ellis Drive
210 Ellis Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1793 sqft
210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 - 210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 Townhouse, 2 Story, 1793 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Forest
1 Unit Available
783 Winslow Drive
783 Winslow Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
783 Winslow Drive - Single Family, 2 Story, 1292 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath New Carpet, New Paint, Located in Clipper Creek.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Richneck
1 Unit Available
709 Prince Court
709 Prince Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
709 Prince Court Available 05/15/20 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Story Single Family Home, 1500 Sqft. Built in 1994, Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Microwave.

1 of 28

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Colony Pines
1 Unit Available
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2608 sqft
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
930 Verline Ct
930 Verline Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE: JUNE 15: This 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath with one car garage has so much to offer. Eat in kitchen, dining room, two family rooms, outside Florida room, and more. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
118 Rollins Way
118 Rollins Way, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15: Open concept home with two family rooms downstairs with double open fireplace. All three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. One car garage. Back yard does not have fence.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Snidow
1 Unit Available
323 Congress Street
323 Congress Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1335 sqft
Welcome Home! You must see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home in Colonial Crossing with a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Rivers Edge
404 Rivers Edge, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3478 sqft
Breathtaking views in the gated golf community of Kingsmill in Williamsburg VA - View the VIRTUAL TOUR !!! https://youtu.be/LnPMDPVbnjo True first floor living at is best in the prestigious River's Edge section of Kingsmill.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Songbird Trail
104 Songbird Trail, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1674 sqft
104 Songbird Trail Available 09/17/20 104 Songbird Trail, Yorktown, Va. 23692 - Four bedroom with 2.5 bath laminate flooring in dining room and living room. Living room has gas logs. Large patio on back of house.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Foxboro Dr.
913 Foxboro Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2367 sqft
Magnificent Home in Newport News - Luxury living with a large bay window that overlooks the lake while having a snack seated at the eat-in kitchen. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmer
1 Unit Available
606 Red Hill Rd
606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1747 sqft
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Don Juan Circle
122 Don Juan Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1425 sqft
****Updated Ranch w/HUGE Garage and Large Fenced Yard - 3 BED 2 Bath Ranch with large yard in established neighborhood! Beautiful laminate flooring. Updated kitchen. Fireplace and open living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Barrett Place
112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3432 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
867 Holbrook Drive
867 Holbrook Drive, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
5 Bedroom that could be a 6 Bedroom Single Family Home, This Home has been upgraded with recently replace carpet and Floorings throughout. Recently remodeled Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Work Island.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
348 Helena Drive
348 Helena Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
348 Helena Drive Available 07/01/20 348 Helena Drive - This three bedroom, one full bath home is located close to I64, Ft. Eustis, shopping, and more. The home features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and converted garage with separate entrance.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
306 High Point Rd.
306 High Point Road, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2246 sqft
306 High Point Rd. Available 06/15/20 Penniman East - York County Schools: Magruder, Queens Lake and Bruton 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths, fenced in back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nicewood
1 Unit Available
243 Yoder Lane
243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
2488 sqft
243 Yoder Lane Available 07/15/20 243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA 23602 - Situated on 1.5 acres of land, this 5-bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yorktown, VA

Yorktown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

