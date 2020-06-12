/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
115 Grant Court
115 Grant Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1743 sqft
Great townhouse located in York county.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Warwick Courthouse
5 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Palmer
19 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Warwick Lawns
7 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Palmer
16 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Palmer
11 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Turnberry
16 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oyster Point
1 Unit Available
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12742 Daybreak Cir.
12742 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
12742 Daybreak Cir. Available 08/05/20 12742 Daybreak Cir. - 2 bedroom 2.5 baths condo in Daybreak Newport News - Nice and well maintained 2 Bedroom Condo off Denbigh Blvd of Newport News. 1150 Sq ft. Living room with balcony and gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Pheasant Watch
102 Pheasant Watch, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1404 sqft
102 Pheasant Watch Available 07/01/20 Town home in quite York County neighborhood!! - Beautiful well maintained 2BR/2BA town home in quite York County neighborhood. Open living space, unique light fixtures, duel master bedroom concept.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kiln Creek
1 Unit Available
701 Windbrook Circle
701 Windbrook Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1697 sqft
$750 off the first months rent with 1 year lease! Call for incentives on a 2 year lease!! - Townhouse, 2 Story, 1697 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath This home has a nice open floor plan, living room that has cathedral ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
808 First Light Court
808 First Light Court, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH CONDOMINIUM IN DAYBREAK NEAR CORNER OF DENBIGH AND JEFFERSON AVENUE, ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LIVING & DINING ROOM.S GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Campbell
1 Unit Available
420 Britnie Court
420 Britnie Court, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
816 sqft
Recently upgraded and move in ready. The property has a new HVAC, New Paint, New Carpet, New Washer and Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
304 Rivers Ridge Circle
304 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1360 sqft
Corner Town home with fenced in patio. Laminate flooring in living and dining room areas, carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Laundry area is off kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs, with a full bathroom in each. Half bath downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
12799 Daybreak Circle
12799 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace and the flat screen tv is provided for you. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Warwick Lawns
1 Unit Available
3955 Palomino Drive
3955 Palomino Drive, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
First floor ready to move into, centrally located 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths , fireplace
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
12640 Daybreak Circle
12640 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
Third floor condo offering 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Comes with storage shed, skylights and a loft. "The view from the top!" Water, sewage and trash included with rent. Utilities are gas and electric. Available now. ****APPROVED APPLICATION****
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Snidow
1 Unit Available
504 Thorncliff Drive
504 Thorncliff Drive, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 504 Thorncliff Drive in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Kiln Creek
1 Unit Available
807 Sandy Bay Cove
807 Sandy Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
- 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Built in 1994. 1,380 sq. ft. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636656)
