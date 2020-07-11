/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
69 Apartments for rent in Wyndham, VA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5900 Shirebrook Drive
5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2228 sqft
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
12216 Collinstone Place
12216 Collinstone Place, Wyndham, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1840 sqft
"Looking for space, comfort, a touch of luxury and a beautiful location? This is the perfect home for you." On a quarter acre of land, the yard is spacious and fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Wyndham
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
620 Haven Mews Cir
620 Haven Mews Circle, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Welcome to this beautiful Town home for rent at Townes at Pouncey Place, Short Pump! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Open floor plan, bright with many windows for lots of natural light, full-brick front, stunning kitchen with
Results within 5 miles of Wyndham
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
16 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
41 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
21 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
29 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$912
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
65 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
28 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
23 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
9804 Union Jack Place
9804 Union Jack Place, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW! - Gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom townhome in a great location and quiet community ready NOW! Conveniently located off Mayland Drive and Pemberton Road with quick access to Interstate
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
10303 Collinwood Dr
10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2496 sqft
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.
1 Unit Available
11005 Mountain Spring Dr
11005 Mountain Spring Drive, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3228 sqft
11005 Mountain Spring Dr Available 07/15/20 11005 Mountain Springs - Glen Allen 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, hardwood, great kitchen, Available 7/15/2020 $2,300 - (VIRTUAL SHOWS) This is a fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home.
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.
1 Unit Available
12304 Poplar Forest Drive
12304 Poplar Forest Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
A Available 08/03/20 Come see this newly renovated half of a duplex. 1400 sq ft with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom with master bath, 3 bedrooms in all. 2 1/2 baths with new fixtures.
Contact for Availability
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.