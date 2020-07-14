All apartments in Wyndham
Wyndham, VA
12216 Collinstone Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

12216 Collinstone Place

12216 Collinstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

12216 Collinstone Place, Wyndham, VA 23059
Wyndham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
"Looking for space, comfort, a touch of luxury and a beautiful location? This is the perfect home for you."

On a quarter acre of land, the yard is spacious and fenced. This home is within walking distance to the Wyndham Clubhouse that has multiple tennis courts and play area for the kids. Rental includes access to all community amenities including, pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. Open floor plan with kitchen, family room and eat in area; great for families and entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, tile back splash, oven, microwave, dishwasher. You are only a few minutes drive from shopping, schools and rest of the city.

This single family home has spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living room has beautiful hardwood flooring with a fireplace. A very large deck for a perfect outdoor parties.

Conveniently located to the Shady Grove Elementary school. Ranked #1 for one of the happiest places in Virginia. Available August 20th,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12216 Collinstone Place have any available units?
12216 Collinstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyndham, VA.
What amenities does 12216 Collinstone Place have?
Some of 12216 Collinstone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12216 Collinstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
12216 Collinstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12216 Collinstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 12216 Collinstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyndham.
Does 12216 Collinstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 12216 Collinstone Place offers parking.
Does 12216 Collinstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12216 Collinstone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12216 Collinstone Place have a pool?
Yes, 12216 Collinstone Place has a pool.
Does 12216 Collinstone Place have accessible units?
No, 12216 Collinstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12216 Collinstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12216 Collinstone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12216 Collinstone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12216 Collinstone Place does not have units with air conditioning.
