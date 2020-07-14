12216 Collinstone Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

"Looking for space, comfort, a touch of luxury and a beautiful location? This is the perfect home for you."



On a quarter acre of land, the yard is spacious and fenced. This home is within walking distance to the Wyndham Clubhouse that has multiple tennis courts and play area for the kids. Rental includes access to all community amenities including, pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. Open floor plan with kitchen, family room and eat in area; great for families and entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, tile back splash, oven, microwave, dishwasher. You are only a few minutes drive from shopping, schools and rest of the city.



This single family home has spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living room has beautiful hardwood flooring with a fireplace. A very large deck for a perfect outdoor parties.



Conveniently located to the Shady Grove Elementary school. Ranked #1 for one of the happiest places in Virginia. Available August 20th,2020.