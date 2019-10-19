All apartments in Wolf Trap
1823 ELGIN DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

1823 ELGIN DRIVE

1823 Elgin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Elgin Drive, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning home in sought after Elgin Manor! Perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac on nearly a one acre lot with a large, fenced backyard, this beautiful floorplan features over 3700 SF, 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, and a 3-Car Side Load Garage. The gorgeous interior features floor to ceiling windows for plenty of natural light, Hardwood Flooring, 2 Story Family Room with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, separate formal Dining Room and Living Room, First Floor Master Suite with jetted bathtub, all on the main level. The finished lower level features Game Room/Living Area, Fireplace, Bedroom, Full Bath, Den/Office and Walk-up Rear Exit. Nestled near Meadowlark Botanical Gardens and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Art, plus conveniently located (1 mile) to downtown Vienna shopping and restaurants. Available for leasing 9/1/19, 1-2 year lease option available. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have any available units?
1823 ELGIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1823 ELGIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 ELGIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1823 ELGIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 ELGIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 ELGIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 ELGIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
