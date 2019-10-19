1823 ELGIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Stunning home in sought after Elgin Manor! Perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac on nearly a one acre lot with a large, fenced backyard, this beautiful floorplan features over 3700 SF, 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, and a 3-Car Side Load Garage. The gorgeous interior features floor to ceiling windows for plenty of natural light, Hardwood Flooring, 2 Story Family Room with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, separate formal Dining Room and Living Room, First Floor Master Suite with jetted bathtub, all on the main level. The finished lower level features Game Room/Living Area, Fireplace, Bedroom, Full Bath, Den/Office and Walk-up Rear Exit. Nestled near Meadowlark Botanical Gardens and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Art, plus conveniently located (1 mile) to downtown Vienna shopping and restaurants. Available for leasing 9/1/19, 1-2 year lease option available. MUST SEE!