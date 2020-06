Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Lot space available to rent in Hazelwood West Mobile Estates! Centrally located in the heart of Windsor! No security deposit required! $500 for the 1st month and $250 each additional month.

*Listing states 2 bedrooms but this is a rental for the lot only! There are no bedrooms since there is no mobile home on the vacant lot.