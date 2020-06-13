/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 AM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Last updated June 1 at 12:50pm
5 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2942 SHAWNEE DRIVE
2942 Shawnee Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
All brick ranch style home with a nice covered patio off the kitchen for rent. Awesome flat open yard. Winchester City location. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Granite counters & updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows. Fresh paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
417 E PALL MALL STREET
417 East Pall Mall Street, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Please see the virtual tour uploaded. Due to Covid- 19 this home will not be shown till we have an accepted application. Available July 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
122 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE
122 Morningside Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1448 sqft
This home has been freshly painted throughout along with all new flooring. Features 3 bedrooms - 1 full bath. Finished attic for possibility for an additional bedroom or use as office space or rec room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
258 W NORTH AVENUE
258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
208 COMBE DRIVE
208 Combe Drive, Frederick County, VA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3 story home in Senseny Glen. 2 car garage. Recreational room, work-out room, workshop and full bath in basement. Rear deck opens to a large yard. No pets, smoking or vaping, please! Quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
179 Fenway Cir
179 Fenway Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
179 Fenway Cir Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - (RLNE5778587)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
101 MEGAN LANE
101 Megan Lane, Frederick County, VA
Former Dan Ryan model decked out with all the options. This Regent II floorplan boast a beautiful morning room extension and gourmet kitchen. Large family room with gas fireplace and tons of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 YARROW COURT
104 Yarrow Ct, Frederick County, VA
Well maintained sunny and bright single family home on the east side of Winchester. Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, remodeled baths, Hardwood floors, dual zone HVAC, new double pane windows. On a cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 KELLER COURT
106 Keller Court, Frederick County, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 KELLER COURT in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
100 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
100 Sawtooth Drive, Frederick County, VA
Milan model home w/ decorator~s touches throughout for Sale! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, stainless, breakfast bar, & entertainment bar! Sun room & Family look out to your patio & fenced in rear yard! Rec Room, Media, Bonus Room & full bath in Lower
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
211 PATCHWORK DRIVE
211 Patchwork Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
NEW three bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhouse in Snowden Bridge, hardwood/vinyl/carpet, garage, nice family room on first floor with 1/2 bath, second floor has kitchen, dining room with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, pantry, 1/2
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 LYNNEHAVEN DRIVE
405 Lynnehaven Drive, Frederick County, VA
Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large
Results within 10 miles of Winchester
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
***Coming Soon***Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
66 NIBLICK SQUARE
66 Niblick Square, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1944 sqft
Commuter friendly townhome, located in the beautiful golf course subdivision of Blue Ridge Shadows. Minutes to I66 & I81. You are minutes and conveniently located to the hospital and all shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
55 DIVOT COURT
55 Divot Court, Warren County, VA
Beautiful Two Story home with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Total Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Full Basement, Fenced Yard. Located in Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision, Convieniently located near I66 and 522.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1196 HITES ROAD
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views. This is a Must See Property! Carriage house in rear of the property is currently occupied.
