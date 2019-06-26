All apartments in West Springfield
8303 BRIXTON STREET
8303 BRIXTON STREET

8303 Brixton Street · No Longer Available
Location

8303 Brixton Street, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom home--remodeled baths--gourgous kitchen with commercial stove, cabinets and hardwood floors-all bedrooms have ceiling fans--replaced windows--wood stove in great family room--shed in backyard has a wood stove--Great house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have any available units?
8303 BRIXTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have?
Some of 8303 BRIXTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8303 BRIXTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8303 BRIXTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 BRIXTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8303 BRIXTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET offer parking?
No, 8303 BRIXTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8303 BRIXTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have a pool?
No, 8303 BRIXTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 8303 BRIXTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8303 BRIXTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 BRIXTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 BRIXTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
