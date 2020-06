Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful town home located in sought after Rhygate! 3 levels, 2 Fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Tile floors in kitchen, wood blinds, hardwood throughout, finished basement with 4th bedroom - walk out to brick patio and elegant landscaping all around! Adjacent to Springfield Country Club, VRE is 2 miles away, and Metro is 4 miles. VRE is only 4 stops to new Amazon National Landing, and is an incredible alternative to Metro. Pet friendly :)