All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 5819 REXFORD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
5819 REXFORD DRIVE
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

5819 REXFORD DRIVE

5819 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5819 Rexford Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming and Spacious One-Bedroom One-Bathroom Condo in Prestigious Cardinal Forest Subdivision. Meticulously Maintained Top Unit with Large-Private Balcony and Washer/Dryer in Unit. Large Living Room with Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting and Ceiling Fan. Separate Dining Area with Stylish Chair Rail. Kitchen with Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Double Plentiful Closet Space, Crown Molding and Ceiling Fan. Large Bathroom with Spacious Linen Closet. Neutral Carpeting and Flooring. Condo Fee Paid By Landlord Includes Gas Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant Only Pays Electricity. Small Pets Allowed on Case-By-Case Basis. Community Amenities Include Two-Outdoor Pools, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Party Room and More. Convenient Reserved Parking Space. Conveniently Located, Close to Schools, Shopping, VRE, Bus to Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
5819 REXFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 5819 REXFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 REXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5819 REXFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 REXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 REXFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 REXFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America