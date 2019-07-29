5819 REXFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Charming and Spacious One-Bedroom One-Bathroom Condo in Prestigious Cardinal Forest Subdivision. Meticulously Maintained Top Unit with Large-Private Balcony and Washer/Dryer in Unit. Large Living Room with Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting and Ceiling Fan. Separate Dining Area with Stylish Chair Rail. Kitchen with Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Double Plentiful Closet Space, Crown Molding and Ceiling Fan. Large Bathroom with Spacious Linen Closet. Neutral Carpeting and Flooring. Condo Fee Paid By Landlord Includes Gas Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant Only Pays Electricity. Small Pets Allowed on Case-By-Case Basis. Community Amenities Include Two-Outdoor Pools, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Party Room and More. Convenient Reserved Parking Space. Conveniently Located, Close to Schools, Shopping, VRE, Bus to Pentagon.