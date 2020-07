236 E. LEE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

GORGEOUS TOTALLY REMODELED COLONIAL WITH COVERED FRONT PORCH IN OLD TOWN WARRENTON * GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL * KITCHEN FEATURES NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEW CABINETS * HUGE 20X16 FORMAL DINING ROOM * MAIN LEVEL FAMILY ROOM HAS DOOR LEADING ONTO SIDE COVERED PORCH * MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND SECOND LEVEL COVERED SIDE PORCH * LUXURY CERAMIC MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER * UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY ROOM -- EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW!