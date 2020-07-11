/
113 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3311 MCCORKLE COURT
3311 Mccorkle Court, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3334 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE ALL ON A ON CUL DE SAC. 4OOO SQ FT OF LIVING AREA! GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD
3730 Lionsfield Road, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2824 sqft
Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3631 Wharf Lane
3631 Wharf Lane, Triangle, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Wharf Lane - Property Id: 315096 This is a beautiful town home located in Triangle Virginia. This property is an end unit with a large back yard with ample room for cook outs and gathering with friends.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3560 MAPLE STREET
3560 Maple Street, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Very Nice Updated Detached Home w/ 3 Bedrooms & Hardwood Throughout. Cozy Single Family Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included. Covered Front Porch; Fenced Front Yard; Lot Backs to Trees; Detached 2 Car Garage.
1 of 37
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2544 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
36 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
17150 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17150 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1888 sqft
This exceptional 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit is located just minutes away from Interstate 95, VRE station, Park and Ride lot, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, restaurants and shopping malls.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16425 Plumage Eagle St
16425 Plumage Eagle Street, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 291891 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291891 Property Id 291891 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907503)
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
16811 SWEENEY LANE
16811 Sweeney Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2415 sqft
New to market!!! An elegant townhome in the prestigious river oak area! Specious 3 Beds + 2 .
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4312 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
4312 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,975
4675 sqft
Ready to move in 3 level huge single family house, 2 story foyer, living, dining, office / library, gas fire place in family room, huge kitchen, sunroom, 5 bedrooms, 3 & half bathrooms, huge master bedroom with seprate shower & tub loyalty with baby
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
15783 BREMEN COURT
15783 Bremen Court, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
HURRY - THIS WONT LAST!! Great price for this beautiful Townhome in Markham's Grant. 3 sided-fireplace, gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, jetted tub in bath, fenced back yard and deck. Lots of great amenities too!
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4238 JONATHAN CT
4238 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3-level townhouse in the desirable Montclair golf course and lake community! Upper level features two master suites, each with a full bath and roomy closets.
