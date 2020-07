Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Great End Unit Town Home located in Braxton Park Community. Close to shopping, eating and local amenities.



Nice, open planned unit with hardwood floors downstairs that lead into a living room, kitchen, dining area and half bathroom downstairs. Fenced in patio off of the dining area. Upstairs you will find 3, carpeted bedrooms. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom, the other bathroom is shared by the two, smaller bedrooms. This unit does come with a washer and drier.