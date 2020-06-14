Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA with garage

Sudley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 46

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 1 mile of Sudley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Results within 5 miles of Sudley
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Bloom Crossing
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8754 ELSING GREEN DRIVE
8754 Elsing Green Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1896 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT Move-in readyThis is a new three level townhouse. The owner who lives in the basement, is looking for tenant to occupy two master bedrooms on the top level of a new townhouse at $800 per room. The owner lives in the basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
14543 OLD MILL RD
14543 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
13939 GOTHIC DR
13939 Gothic Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2 HOUR NOTICE & MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL APPOINTMENTS*EXCELLENT LOCATION TO EVERYTHING*OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT THROUGHOUT*4 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE
6031 Anne Marie Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2260 sqft
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12075 SERENITY PLACE
12075 Serenity Place, Linton Hall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3704 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath SFH in the Patriot HS pyramid on a quiet cul-de-sac, Spacious open floor plan. Two story entryway and a formal living and dining room on either side.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6517 INSIGNIA CT
6517 Insignia Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated townhome in Centreville community of Centre Ridge. 3/2.5/1 car garage. Fresh paint, remodeled deck, fence, newer washer/dryer, new basement floors. End unit. Backs to trees. Close to shopping. Near 28/29 intersection.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY
13980 Tanners House Way, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2306 sqft
NEW ROOF & HVAC!!!, Freshly painted, Elegant Townhome living in Centreville. More upgradesthan a model.
City Guide for Sudley, VA

Sudley is a long way from the ocean, but this town still makes waves. There are TWO water parks in the community. Put on your bathing suit!

This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sudley, VA

Sudley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

