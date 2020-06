Amenities

Hello,

I am putting my basement up for rent, it has it's own private entrance. It is 12-14 mins away from dulles airport. It has a full bath and all utilities are included. There is no kitchen but there is a fridge and a microwave. Please message me for pictures as I am unable to upload them to the website.