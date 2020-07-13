/
pet friendly apartments
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
104 BELCROFT DRIVE
104 Belcroft Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3503 sqft
READY TO MOVE INTO!!! Gorgeous colonial home with 2 car garage, long driveway, 4BR, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
116 SWEETGUM COURT
116 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1868 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in desirable Embrey Mill! Gourmet kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, 9' ceilings, and hardwood floors. 3 levels fully upgraded with an attached 2-car garage.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Bell's Run
34 BELLS RIDGE DR
34 Bells Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 bedroom colonial. Fenced backyard. North Stafford Neighborhood of Bell's Run on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors and carpet on main level.
1 of 47
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Buckingham Lane Unit 102
202 Buckingham Ln, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
202 Buckingham Lane Unit 102 Available 08/01/20 LARGE UPDATED 3 BEDROOM CONDO - CLOSE TO TBS GATE QUANTICO - Updated 1st floor condo. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central Stafford location convenient to shopping, restaurants, Quantico, commuter lots.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1756 COURTHOUSE RD
1756 Courthouse Road, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY!??! Adorable Rambler in NORTH STAFFORD near Brooke VRE (Train Station) on PRIVATE LOT! BACKS TO TREES! NEWER FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED! 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3222 Titanic Dr
3222 Titanic Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2096 sqft
Gorgeous colonial in sought after Aquia Harbor. Features beautiful tile throughout main level & master bedroom. Separate dining room/ living (w/wood burning fireplace)/ formal living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Highland Home
1012 JULIAN DRIVE
1012 Julian Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Available Now! Super Adorable, Remodeled Duplex featuring ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS, UPGRADED BATHROOM & FRESH PAINT.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
504 PINNACLE DRIVE
504 Pinnacle Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained Townhome located in North Stafford. 3 finished levels w/3-BR's & 3-1/2 BA's. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Lower level has large Rec.Room with FP and a possible 4th Bedroom or Den/Office.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
209 MERRILL COURT
209 Merrill Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1920 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse in north Stafford convenient to I-95 & Quantico! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths! Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 7/18/20. Pets considered case by case.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
25 SAINT CHARLES COURT
25 Saint Charles Court, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4756 sqft
GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL IN N. STAFFORD. OVER 4700 SQ FT. SITS IN A CUL-DE-SAC. OPEN FLOOR PLAN- FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN. LARGE BEDROOMS. MASTER SUITE W/ TWO WALK IN CLOSETS-SOAKING TUB & SHOWER- SEPARATE VANITIES-SITTING AREA.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
102 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
102 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1310 sqft
Beautiful 2 level townhome, minutes from Quantico, 95, commuter lots & much more! Fully fenced yard. Assigned parking. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates then photos will be updated.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
108 MERRILL COURT
108 Merrill Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1920 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhome in North Stafford features 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Convenient to I-95 and Quantico. Single applicants must complete separate apps. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Available 7/25/20.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
607 HATCHERS RUN COURT
607 Hatchers Run Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
Stone River - North Stafford 3 level townhome convenient to I-95 & Quantico! Pets considered case by case. Available 7/22/20. Single applicants must complete separate applications.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
41 SMOKEWOOD COURT
41 Smokewood Court, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
Conveniently located in North Stafford, minutes to Quantico, FBI, Shopping and Restaurants. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and Corian counters. Private Balcony with secure storage area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
82 RIPLEY ROAD
82 Ripley Road, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
4478 sqft
Oversized and immaculate colonial in Apple Grove! There is a living room area on each level of this gorgeous property.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8 Plumosa Drive
8 Plumosa Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
8 Plumosa Drive Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST --- FREDERICKSURG (MINUTES TO LEELAND STATION VRE) - Beautifully updated home close to VRE at Leesland Station and handy to downtown Fredericksburg. Large private yard with deck. 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
105 SEASPRAY TERRACE
105 Seaspray Terrace, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2247 sqft
THIS HOME IS IN POPULAR PORT AQUIA IN STAFFORD! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MORE THAN 2000+ FINISHED SQ FT. AVAILABLE NOW! GOURMET KITCHEN W /42 INCH CABINETS, DECK, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER.
