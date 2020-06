Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 level town home- This beautiful home has been professionally cleaned & is ready for move in! Features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath. Open kitchen with dining table space, walks out to deck overlooking fully fenced yard. Unfinished basement with fireplace. Retreat from the hustle and bustle into your own nook! This location is ideal - you are minutes from everything! Walk to bus or commuter stops! Pets- Case by case.