South Run, VA
7808 THORNFIELD COURT
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

7808 THORNFIELD COURT

7808 Thornfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Thornfield Court, South Run, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
Great location, close to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, Marin Corp, Fort Myer, etc, easy access for all major high way, Great neighborhood, Brick front beautiful colonial with open concept, Awesome floor plan for entertainment, perfect for outdoor for gatherings, 6 bedrooms. Sitting area in master plus Jacuzzi & skylights in the master bath.Oversized kitchen with huge center island. Dramatic two story foyer and great family room. Hardwood. Library on the main level. The basement is fully finished entrance to outside with 2 bedrooms,1 bath, kitchenette & huge recreation room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have any available units?
7808 THORNFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Run, VA.
What amenities does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have?
Some of 7808 THORNFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 THORNFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7808 THORNFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 THORNFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Run.
Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 THORNFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 THORNFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
