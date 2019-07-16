7808 THORNFIELD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher clubhouse fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Great location, close to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, Marin Corp, Fort Myer, etc, easy access for all major high way, Great neighborhood, Brick front beautiful colonial with open concept, Awesome floor plan for entertainment, perfect for outdoor for gatherings, 6 bedrooms. Sitting area in master plus Jacuzzi & skylights in the master bath.Oversized kitchen with huge center island. Dramatic two story foyer and great family room. Hardwood. Library on the main level. The basement is fully finished entrance to outside with 2 bedrooms,1 bath, kitchenette & huge recreation room.