Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:58 AM

42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE

42916 Golf View Drive · (703) 264-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42916 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE-IN DATE. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.55 bath, 1 car garage townhouse in South Riding. Main level with spacious living room, separate dining area, and new laminate flooring throughout. Entire house freshly painted throughout. New carpet on upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Luxury master bath includes soaking tub and double vanity. Finished basement with rec room, half bath, and gas fireplace. Backyard with privacy fence and large deck, excellent location near shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
