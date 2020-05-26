42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE-IN DATE. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.55 bath, 1 car garage townhouse in South Riding. Main level with spacious living room, separate dining area, and new laminate flooring throughout. Entire house freshly painted throughout. New carpet on upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Luxury master bath includes soaking tub and double vanity. Finished basement with rec room, half bath, and gas fireplace. Backyard with privacy fence and large deck, excellent location near shopping center