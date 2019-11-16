5618 INVERCHAPEL RD

Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED BRICK RAMBLER * Lake Accotink Peek * 2015: Fully renovated Kit-42" maple cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, s/c gas range, refrig w/ice maker, microwave, ceramic floors in Kit and Dining area * Fully renovated bath - ceramic surround and floor, new tub, commode, vanity, hardware * 200 amp service panel, new architectural shingle roof, professional landscaping, front load washer and dryer * Newer: Insulated vinyl windows and SGD, mini-blinds throughout, detached wood shed 12 x 12 w/power * 2017: concrete driveway * Laundry Room * Gas Heat and H2O * Near Local Shopping, Elem School and Wakefield Reg Park (pools, tennis, basketball, racquet ball, fitness center, multi-purpose rooms * EZ access to I-495/Hot Lanes, Tysons Corner, Pentagon and Reagan Airport * Owner/Agent * Please be considerate of tenants and infant * Move-in Ready * Max 2 incomes to qualify