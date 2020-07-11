/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Prince George, VA with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
7101 Courthouse Road
7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Prince George
6 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
4 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
1 Unit Available
Enon
1601 River Rock Road 203
1601 River Rock Road, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
1 Unit Available
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
